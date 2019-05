Day laborer and activist Luis Valentan at work in the studio of Radio Jornalera in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/Felipe Chacon

The director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, Pablo Alvarado (L) talks with co-host Victor Aguayo during a taping of the program "Voces jornaleras" at the Radio Jornalera studio in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/Felipe Chacon

From left to right: host Luis Valentan (L), an unnamed volunteer and musician Francesco Cañas at work in the Radio Jornalera studio in Pasadena, California, on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/Felipe Chacon

Immigrant workers in Southern California have created an Internet radio station to counter verbal attacks on undocumented Latinos by President Donald Trump and his allies.

Radio Jornalera is a project of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), comprising more than 70 worker centers across the United States.