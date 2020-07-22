The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Indonesia’s children is causing alarm in the world’s fourth most populous country, while cases and deaths accelerate during the easing of restrictions.

A dangerous cocktail of factors – from pre-existing health conditions before the virus took hold in the country, disrupting health and education services, to a lack of community awareness – has meant that not only are the young being severely affected by a virus thought to pose little danger to this age group, but they also face long-term risks and challenges.