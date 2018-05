View of one of the stands dedicated to Spain at the Top Wine China 2018 fair in Beijing, China on May 23, 2018. EFE / Wu Hong

Several visitors taste Spanish wines at the Top Wine China 2018 fair in Beijing, China on May 23, 2018. EFE / Wu Hong

View of several of the Spanish wines presented at the Top Wine China 2018 fair in Beijing, China on May 23, 2018. EFE / Wu Hong

The presence of importers of Spanish wine at an exhibition in Beijing on Wednesday demonstrated their success in the Asian country, and they predicted a bright future as Spanish wines enjoy more recognition and growing demand.

The Top Wine China 2018 fair ended on Wednesday in Beijing with a presentation about the main wine-producing countries, aimed at distributors and sellers in a progressively dynamic sector driven by young consumers of the middle class.