An Indian man wearing a mask walks in front of a closed shop at a containment zone following a report of a fresh COVID19 case, in Bangalore, India, 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

A devotee prays to "Corona Mai," or Mother Corona, on the banks of the sacred Ganges river in Bhagalpur, in the northern Indian state of Bihar, on July 15, 2020 (issued July 30, 2020). EFE/SHUBHOMOY CHATTERJEE

Desperate times call for desperate measures even if it means worshipping a deadly health crisis to calm down a divine fury.

With Covid-19 tightening its grip across India amid rising infections and fatalities, several groups of people in eastern parts of the country, mostly in the state of Bihar, are worshipping the virus as a deity, desperately asking it to leave. EFE-EPA