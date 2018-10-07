A handout photo made available by the US Supreme Court shows retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy (R), administering the Judicial Oath to Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh (C-L) in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA/Fred Schilling / US SUPREME COURT / HANDOUT Photograph may not be used for advertising, commercial, fundraising or promotional endorsement purposes, or in any way that might suggest Supreme Court endorsement, sponsorship or approval. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Protesters crowd on the steps outside the US Supreme Court after the US Senate voted to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

With the Supreme Court fight behind them, the Republican and Democratic parties head into the midterm-election homestretch driven by two of the most powerful currents in United States politics: Conservatives' passion to shape the federal judiciary and women's "#Me Too" movement, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Sunday.

In the short term, the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a debate over sexual-assault allegations likely improves Republicans' chances of keeping control of the Senate and weakens their odds of keeping their House majority, analysts say.