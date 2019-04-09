A photo taken in 2018 of a grandfather playing soccer with children in Taroudant, Morocco, to be shown in the Arab World Institute exhibition in Paris, France, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joseph Ouechen/Arab World Institute

Songs chanted by fans in stadiums have sparked the start of Arab spring revolts in several countries, Arab women have since ridden the wave of women's soccer through to emancipation and the French people of North African/Arab origin have seen themselves in the play and later coaching of French soccer great, Zinedine Zidane.

Soccer inspires passion across the Arab world, but it is also the vanguard of deeper movements as will be shown in an exhibit that is to open its doors from Wednesday until July 21 at the Arab World Institute (AWI) in Paris.