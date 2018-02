Brazilian singer and drag queen Pablo Vittar, seen here during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 13, 2018, was recently featured in a Rolling Stone article entitled: "A Drag Queen in the Country that Most Kills LGBTs in the World: That Says Everything." EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayoa/File

Brazil has a reputation for being laid back and tolerant about sexual diversity, an image in stark contrast with statistics showing that one person of the LGBT collective dies or commits suicide in this country every day.

The data reveal that in Brazil, more crimes are committed against this group than anywhere else in the world, according to the NGO Grupo Gay, which recently reported that homicides of lesbians, gays, transsexuals and bisexuals (LGBT) went from 343 in 2016 to 445 in 2017.