A Yemeni woman collects cooking wood inside a building destroyed by an airstrike carried out in the Saudi-led coalition in Sana'a, Yemen, July 11, 2015. EFE-EPA (FILE)/YAHYA ARHAB

Years of civil war have taken their toll on the population of Yemen to the point where many people are now only able to cook using firewood, as published in an epa-efe report on Monday.

After four years of conflict, many residents in Sanaa, the country's capital and its most important city, have no access to normal fuel and have been reduced to looking for alternatives.