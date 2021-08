Indigenous people participate in the commemoration of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples 2021, at the National Museum of Archeology (MUNARQ), in La Paz, Bolivia, 09 August 2021. EFE/Martin Alipaz

An Inca girl mummy was officially named Saphi on Monday during an Andean sutiyaqi, or naming ritual, in Bolivia.

The ceremony took place at the National Museum of Archeology in La Paz and was led by President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca during the commemoration of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.