Deaf waitress Cao Xueting holds up giude cards she uses when working in innovative restaurant "Forgive Barbecue" in Beijing, China, Apr. 7, 2019. EFE/Javier Castro Bugarín

A restaurant in China's capital is offering opportunities to people that are hard-of-hearing by employing a team of deaf waiters who communicate with customers aided by guide cards.

With a look of concentration and a timid smile on her face, Cao Xueting goes about serving food to diners in a quiet but determined manner and when asked about the menu, he quickly directs customers to some colored cards.