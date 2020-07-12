Indian fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan hold his photograph as they offer special prayer for his health and speedy recovery at Mithila Hanuman Mandir in Mumbai, India, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan hold his photograph as they offer special prayer for his health and speedy recovery at Mithila Hanuman Mandir in Mumbai, India, 12 July 2020. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Bollywood actors, father Amitabh Bachchan (R) and his son Abhishek Bachchan (L), leave after attending the wedding ceremony of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in Mumbai, India, 08 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives to attend the wedding reception of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai, India, 10 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Stars, ordinary citizens, and even ministers turned to social networks on Sunday in solidarity with India's most famous film star, Amitabh Bachchan, and his son, who are in a hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.