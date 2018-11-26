One of the rescued elephants takes a bath in the morning at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, 180 Kilometers from New Delhi, India, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Senior Veterinary Officer treats an elephant with the chronic foot disease and generalised infection at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, 180 Kilometers from New Delhi, India, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

One of the rescued elephants eats fruit and vegetable during the morning meal time at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, 180 Kilometers from New Delhi, India, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Rescued elephants are seen in the morning at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, 180 Kilometers from New Delhi, India, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

One of the rescued elephants receives a medical treatment at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, 180 Kilometers from New Delhi, India, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Elephants Mia and Rhea have put years of ill-treatment by their former masters behind them and are now receiving treatment at India's first elephant hospital, which seeks to educate people about the plight of these creatures, considered sacred by the country's Hindu majority.

The Wildlife SOS hospital, located in Mathura in northern India, was inaugurated at the beginning of November and already houses 23 elephants, which are looked after by a team of around 20 specialists. The hospital includes a large space for the animals to roam freely, as well as digital x-ray equipment and an ambulance to transport them. Near its entrance stand large signs describing its patients' health improvement.