Contestants get ready to take part in a Sept. 30, 2019, photoshoot for the Miss Transqueen India 2019, a transgender beauty pageant held on Oct. 3 in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A contestant cries after sharing her life story during an Oct. 1, 2019, training session for the Miss Transqueen India 2019, a beauty pageant for transgender women that was held on Oct. 3 in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Contestants take part in an Oct. 1, 2019, training session for the Miss Transqueen India 2019, a transgender beauty pageant held on Oct. 3 in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Reena Rai (front left), founder of the Miss Transqueen India beauty pageant, takes a selfie with contestants during an Oct. 1, 2019, training session for that transgender pageant, which was held on Oct. 3 in Gurugram, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The final of the annual Miss Transqueen India pageant took place in this capital on Thursday, an event that seeks to promote inclusion and acceptance of transgender women in a country where that community still faces workplace discrimination.

The ceremony also served to designate that South Asian nation's next representative in the Miss International Queen beauty pageant, an event that dates back to 2004 and which will be held once again in 2020 in Pattaya City, Thailand.