An Indian youngster practice dance stunts at a beach covered with plastic waste and other litter, near the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Jul. 21, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Authorities in India, a country recognized for its heritage tourism, have been preparing 13 beaches for the country's first Blue Flag certification, which denotes good environment quality, an official source informed EFE Tuesday.

"Our primary application has gone for certification, now we are developing infrastructures and setting up required services," said Arvind Nautiyal, project head of the Society for Integrated Coastal Management, an initiative launched by the country's Environment Ministry.