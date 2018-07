A general view of the river Yanmuna showing the flooded low-lying area near the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

A general view of the river Yanmuna showing the flooded low-lying area near the banks of the river in New Delhi, India, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian man eats as he sits next to his submerged makeshift house seen in the low-lying area near the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, India, July 30, 018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The Indian government was on high alert Monday amid rising river waters that had gone beyond the danger mark owing to relentless monsoon rainfall.

The water level of the Yamuna river had already gone beyond the 204.83-meter danger level to reach 206.76 meters, government spokesperson from the flood control department Dipankar Saini told EFE.