India held Diwali celebrations on Saturday with houses and streets decorated with lights and candles although festivities had to be restrained due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
India’s Diwali celebrations subdued by Covid-19
An Indian woman places a small oil lamp on the occasion of Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, in Bhopal, India, 13 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
A photograph taken with slow shutter speed shows people crowding a shopping market on the eve of Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, 13 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
An Indian woman places a small oil lamp on the occasion of Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, in Bhopal, India, 13 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
People crowd a shopping market on the eve of Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, 13 November 2020. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
