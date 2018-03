Undated photo provided by the Hyatt Foundation showing the Institute of Indology building in Ahmedabad, India, one of Balkrishna Doshi's first public buildings as a solo artist. EPA-EFE/HYATT FOUNDATION

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi was awarded this year's Pritzker Prize for being able to interpret architecture and transform it into buildings that respect Eastern culture, at the same time that he has improved the quality of life in his homeland, according to the judging panel's statement.

The Pritzker Prize is regarded as architecture's equivalent to the Nobel Prize.