Indian artist Nalini Malani (C) poses for photographers with the Director of the Miro Foundation, Marko Daniel (R), and the deputy Director-General of La Caixa Foundation, Elisa Duran, after receiving the Joan Miro Award during a ceremony held in Barcelona, Spain, May 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/Quique Garcia

Constantly changing lights, colors and projections on spinning transparent cylinders are part of the shadow installation by Indian artist Nalini Malani at documenta (13) in Kassel, Germany, June 6, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/BORIS ROESSLER

Indian artist Nalini Malani has won the seventh edition of the Joan Miró Prize, an international award that comes with a 70,000-euro ($78,000) cash prize and is considered one of the most prestigious art awards in the world.

Malani (born in Karachi in 1946), a film, photography, installation, video art and performance artist, was delighted to receive an award that bears the name of an artist she admires greatly and has been influenced by throughout her career, the artist said at the awards ceremony.