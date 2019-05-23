Indian artist Nalini Malani has won the seventh edition of the Joan Miró Prize, an international award that comes with a 70,000-euro ($78,000) cash prize and is considered one of the most prestigious art awards in the world.
Malani (born in Karachi in 1946), a film, photography, installation, video art and performance artist, was delighted to receive an award that bears the name of an artist she admires greatly and has been influenced by throughout her career, the artist said at the awards ceremony.