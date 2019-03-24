The prime minister of India – a country that accounted for roughly one-fourth of the around 10 million tuberculosis cases registered worldwide in 2014 – has vowed to fight the disease, raising hopes among experts despite concerns about the lack of concrete plans and a heavy focus on the private sector.
As the planet celebrated World Tuberculosis Day on Sunday to promote awareness about the infectious disease (which causes more deaths than any other malady in the world), a decline in the number of cases in India would represent great progress, Dr Paula Fujiwara, the executive director of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, told EFE.