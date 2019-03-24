A woman creates a Rangoli art pattern with a message to end TB on it during an event held by the Indian Department of Health and Family welfare to promote awareness about tuberculosis on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day in Palampur, India, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

A girl shows her painted face with a message to stop TB, during an event held by the Indian Department of Health and Family welfare to promote awareness about tuberculosis on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day in Palampur, India, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

A student holds a poster while giving a presentation during an event held by the Indian Department of Health and Family welfare to promote awareness about tuberculosis on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day in Palampur, India, Mar. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

The prime minister of India – a country that accounted for roughly one-fourth of the around 10 million tuberculosis cases registered worldwide in 2014 – has vowed to fight the disease, raising hopes among experts despite concerns about the lack of concrete plans and a heavy focus on the private sector.

As the planet celebrated World Tuberculosis Day on Sunday to promote awareness about the infectious disease (which causes more deaths than any other malady in the world), a decline in the number of cases in India would represent great progress, Dr Paula Fujiwara, the executive director of the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, told EFE.