Devotees smeared in turmeric powder carry a palanquin during a religious procession of the shepherd's God Khandoba as they celebrate the Bhandara festival at Khandoba Temple, which takes place on Somvati Amavasya, in Jejuri near Pune, India, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian Devotee smeared in turmeric powder carry a palanquin during a religious procession of the shepherd's God Khandoba as they celebrate the Bhandara festival at Khandoba Temple, which takes place on Somvati Amavasya, in Jejuri near Pune, India, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian Devotee smeared in turmeric powder carry a palanquin during a religious procession of the shepherd's God Khandoba as they celebrate the Bhandara festival at Khandoba Temple, which takes place on Somvati Amavasya, in Jejuri near Pune, India, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Devotees smeared in turmeric powder carry a palanquin during a religious procession of the shepherd's God Khandoba as they celebrate the Bhandara festival at Khandoba Temple, which takes place on Somvati Amavasya, in Jejuri near Pune, India, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Devotees smeared in turmeric powder carry a palanquin during a religious procession of the shepherd's God Khandoba as they celebrate the Bhandara festival at Khandoba Temple, which takes place on Somvati Amavasya, in Jejuri near Pune, India, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian Devotee smeared in turmeric powder carry a palanquin during a religious procession of God Khandoba as they celebrate the Bhandara festival at Khandoba Temple, which takes place on Somvati Amavasya, in Jejuri near Pune, India, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Devotees smeared in turmeric powder carry a palanquin during a religious procession of the shepherd's God Khandoba as they celebrate the Bhandara festival at Khandoba Temple, which takes place on Somvati Amavasya, in Jejuri near Pune, India, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A devotee participates in a religious procession of the shepherd god Khandoba at Khandoba Temple, which takes place on Somvati Amavasya, in Jejuri near Pune, India.

Somvati Amavasya, a new moon day that falls on a Monday, and usually occurs two or three times a year. Devotees of local deity, God Khandoba celebrate the festival by throwing powdered turmeric on each other and all over the temple premises.