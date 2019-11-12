Kashmiri journalists holding placards and laptops during a protest against the ongoing internet blockade that completes 100 days in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, Nov.12, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India-administered Kashmir completed 100 days of continuous internet suspension and shutdown on Tuesday after the government on Aug.5 imposed a strict curfew and snapped communication networks before stripping the disputed Himalayan region if its semi-autonomy.

Some of the restrictions were eased like allowing people to move and restoring landline and post-paid cellphone connections weeks after withdrawing the region’s special constitutional status and dividing it into two federally-ruled territories.