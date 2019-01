An Indian holy monk sits as a government health official fumigates to kill mosquitoes with a smoke fogger at Babughat transit camp ahead of Ganga Sagar annual fair in Kolkata, Jan.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Thousands of Hindu pilgrims on Thursday began to gather for an annual holy dip in the icy cold waters of an island in eastern India to mark the end of winter solstice.

Hindu devotees every year during this time bathe in what they believe sacred waters of the Ganga Sagar island that marks the point where the Ganges river, considered holy by Hindus, meets the sea.