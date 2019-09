Screen grab of television footage showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian space agency's mission control center in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday, Sept. 7. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Workers at the Indian space agency's mission control center in Bengaluru, India, confer after the loss of contact with the Vikram lunar lander on Saturday, Sept. 7. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Journalists await a briefing at the Indian space agency's mission control center in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday, Sept. 7. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

An exterior view of the Indian space agency's mission control center in Bengaluru, India, on Saturday, Sept. 7. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India's space agency said Saturday that ground controllers lost contact with the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft's Vikram lander during the planned landing on the Moon.

"This is Mission Control Center. #VikramLander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed," Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman K Sivan said.