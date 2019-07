View of the photo exhibit "Pu Mapuche" on July 10, 2019, that photographer and journalist Luis Sergio has on show at Montevideo's Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art Museum until next September and whose underlying theme is that ancestral roots are the force driving the future of the indigenous Mapuche people. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto

Photographer and journalist Luis Sergio speaks with EFE at his "Pu Mapuche" photo exhibit on July 10, 2019, on show at Montevideo's Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art Museum until next September and whose underlying theme is that ancestral roots are the force driving the future of the indigenous Mapuche people. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto

View of the photo exhibit "Pu Mapuche" on July 10, 2019, that photographer and journalist Luis Sergio has on show at Montevideo's Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art Museum until next September and whose underlying theme is that ancestral roots are the force driving the future of the indigenous Mapuche people. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto

Ancestral roots as the force driving the future of the indigenous Mapuche people is the underlying theme of the photo exhibit that photographer and journalist Luis Sergio has on show at Montevideo's Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art Museum until next September.

Some 63 photos from 10 years of working with that community in southern Chile comprise the exhibit entitled "Pu Mapuche" (The Mapuches), with which Sergio, 42, hopes to make viewers "reflect on the indigenous cultures of Latin America."