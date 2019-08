Photo taken Aug. 13, 2019, of some of the 1,200 indigenous women from different parts of Brazil who have come together in the nation's capital, and who are joining together with farm women to demand gender equality along with protection for the environment and for family farms. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Photo taken Aug. 13, 2019, of some of the 1,200 indigenous women from different parts of Brazil who have come together in the nation's capital, and who are joining together with farm women to demand gender equality along with protection for the environment and for family farms. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Photo taken Aug. 13, 2019, of some of the 1,200 indigenous women from different parts of Brazil who have come together in the nation's capital, and who are joining together with farm women to demand gender equality along with protection for the environment and for family farms. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Groups of indigenous and farm women were received this Tuesday by the Brazilian legislature, where both repeated their criticism of the Jair Bolsonaro government and demanded policies favoring gender equality of a president often called a machista.

The women were received in the Lower House after a march of some 3,000 people and in which indigenous and country women were backed by students and university professors who criticized recent cutbacks in public education budgets.