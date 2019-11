16-year-old Damaris Dulce Ixim, one of the most outstanding students of the Tae Kwon Do project, which has won several tournaments in Guatemala, poses for a photograph in San Pedro Carcha. EPA- EFE / Esteban Biba

17-year-old Miriam Imelda Cucul, one of the most outstanding students of the Tae Kwon Do project, which has won several tournaments in Guatemala, poses for a photograph in San Pedro Carcha. EPA- EFE / Esteban Biba

Q'qchí girls from the Tipulcan village in San Pedro Carchá practice taekwondo with their teacher, Danny Coy, on a dirt court in the middle of the village in Guatemala EPA -EFE / Esteban Biba

A group of indigenous girls in the northern Guatemalan village of Tipulcan have found in martial arts a way to gain confidence and claim space that formerly belonged only to men.

Once or twice a week, the girls, decked out in the traditional skirts of the Q'eqchi' Maya people, practice taekwondo under the watchful eye of their coach, Dany Coy.