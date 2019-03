Indigenous people from southern Bolivia arrive this Monday in La Paz after a 41-day, 700-kilometer (435-mile) march from Sucre, the nations' constitutional capital, to demand that their communal lands be officially recognized as theirs alone. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The march of the Qhara Qhara Indigenous Nation left Sucre in southeast Bolivia last Feb. 6 and arrived this Monday in La Paz.