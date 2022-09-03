Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, head of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA), speaks during an interview with EFE in Lima, Peru, 31 August 2022 (issued 02 September 2022). EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

More than 500 indigenous peoples of the Amazon basin have issued an emergency call from Lima for the world to act urgently against the destruction of the largest rainforest on the planet and will meet in Peru for a summit in which they seek to amplify their cries.

The Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA) will gather delegates and representatives of the nine countries that make up the Amazon from Sep. 5-9 to present their threats and solutions and call for the union of peoples, states and international organizations to preserve the lungs of the planet.