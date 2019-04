Indigenous people from different tribes occupy the main avenue of Brasilia this Friday, April 26, 2019, to protest against the policies of the Jair Bolsonaro government in a peaceful demonstration that put an end to their three days of camping out in the capital. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Some 1,000 indigenous people occupied the main avenue of Brasilia this Friday to protest against the policies of the Jair Bolsonaro government in a peaceful demonstration that put an end to their three days of camping out in the capital.

The march represented the end of the Terra Libre (Free Land) camp, which has been installed every April since 2004 and brings together in Brasilia thousands of indigenous people from the country's many tribes.