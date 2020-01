An 11 January 2020 photo of Peruvian legislative candidate Gahela Cari (right) posing alongside a friend and an eight-shaped balloon at the offices of her Juntos por el Peru party in Lima, Peru. Cari, an indigenous trans-woman, is a candidate for Peru's national legislature from Lima's eighth district in parliamentary elections on 26 January. EPA-EFE/Kattya Lazaro Gomez

A 4 January 2020 photo of Gahela Cari (right), an indigenous trans-woman who is making an unprecedented bid for Peru's legislature in elections on 26 January, talking with a supporter at an LGBTI nightclub in downtown Lima. EPA-EFE/Kattya Lazaro Gomez

Gahela Cari, Peru's first-ever indigenous trans-gender candidate, has spent half of her life on a quest for dignity and basic rights.

She was told that as a trans-woman she would have to work either as a hairstylist or a prostitute but instead earned a law degree. After being denied the right to have her chosen name appear on her diploma, she now is seeking to represent Lima in the Congress of the Republic of Peru and change discriminatory laws.