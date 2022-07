Known in their native language as "wërapara" ("not women"), the trans women of the Embera indigenous people of northwestern Colombia are speaking out against discrimination.

"To be a trans indigenous person in the community sometimes causes me shame," Roxana Panchi, who lives on the Embera reserve of Karmata Rua in Antioquia province, tells Efe, referring to common taunts such as "you were born a man," "you will never be a woman," "how will you be a woman if you don't have a vagina?"