The indigenous weaver Alberto López Gómez poses for Efe on January 13, 2020 in the community of Juxon, municipality of Aldama in the state of Chiapas (Mexico). EFE / Carlos López

Alberto Lopez Gomez is a renowned Tzotzil weaver and designer who defies gender stereotypes in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The indigenous weaver dedicated the first 25 years of his life to farming, a common job for men in the town of Juxton, until his mother, Margarita Gomez Santis, taught him how to weave.