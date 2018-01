Veterinarians at Indonesia's Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency on Monday were tending to wild animals that have been confiscated or returned from being kept as pets in the hopes of reintroducing them into the wild.

Rare and near-extinct species of primates, felines, birds, bears and even alligators are housed at the Natural Resources Conservation Agency in Aceh, an Indonesian region in northern Sumatra and one of the most densely forested areas in Southeast Asia.