A handout photo made available by East Aceh district police shows a police officer inspecting the carcasses of tigers entangled in a plantation area at Sri Mulya Village, East Aceh, Indonesia, 25 April 2022. EFE/EPA/EAST ACEH POLICE HEADQUARTER HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian authorities have opened an investigation into the death of three critically endangered Sumatran tigers after they were caught in snare traps.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimates there are fewer than 400 of these tigers left in the wild in Sumatra, the only place they are found.