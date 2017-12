A woman eats at home in a street in the Pluit neighborhood that is usually flooded, near the Muara Angke port and in the north of Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2017. EFE/Ricardo Pérez-Solero

A woman drives a motorcycle on a street in the Pluit neighborhood near the Muara Angke port and in the north of Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2017. EFE/Ricardo Pérez-Solero

A man transports materials in a tricycle on a flooded street in the Pluit neighborhood, near the Muara Angke port and in the north of Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2017. EFE/Ricardo Pérez-Solero

A woman indicates how far the water reaches when her street is flooded in the Pluit neighborhood, near the Muara Angke port and in the north of Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2017. EFE/Ricardo Pérez-Solero

Indonesia has announced a plan to be finalized this month to transfer the capital from Jakarta - overpopulated and sinking up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) in several areas - to another city, which remains undisclosed.

National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said in early December that the ministry will present the evaluation of the viability of different cities in becoming the next capital to President Joko Widodo.