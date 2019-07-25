An Indonesian man has decided to walk 800 kilometers in reverse from the eastern part of the Java island to capital Jakarta in order to seek the president's help in saving a forest close to his house.

According to social media reports, Medi Bastoni, 43, hopes to ask President Joko Widodo to give him a symbolic seed, to be planted in the forests on Mount Wills - situated around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from his village Dono in the East Java province - in order to spread awareness about preserving nature.