efe-epaJakarta

An Indonesian man has decided to walk 800 kilometers in reverse from the eastern part of the Java island to capital Jakarta in order to seek the president's help in saving a forest close to his house.

According to social media reports, Medi Bastoni, 43, hopes to ask President Joko Widodo to give him a symbolic seed, to be planted in the forests on Mount Wills - situated around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from his village Dono in the East Java province - in order to spread awareness about preserving nature.