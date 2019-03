Russian national Andrei Zhestkov (L) is escorted by a police officer after he was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of the resort island of Bali, during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A handout photo made available by Denpasar Quarantine Agency shows a two year old orangutan which was drugged and placed in a small basket in an attempt to smuggle it in Bali International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT/DENPASAR QUARANTINE AGENCY

Indonesian police have discovered a drugged baby orangutan hidden inside the luggage of a Russian man at the international airport on the island of Bali, local authorities said Monday.

The animal, a male of around two years of age, was confiscated last Friday when the suspect was trying to catch a flight to Russia, the police and the Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) said at a press conference in Denpasar, the provincial capital.