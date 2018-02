Muslim students on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra gathered on the streets on Wednesday to express their opposition to Valentine’s Day, as documented by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The group convened in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province, to show their rejection of the annual celebration, which was originally a Western Christian feast day, but has since grown into a global phenomenon that sees people exchanging cards and presents in the name of romance.