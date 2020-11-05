Two Indonesian twin sisters separated when they were two months old due to local superstitions and an episode of sectarian violence met again after 24 years thanks to a video on social network TikTok.
Indonesian twins meet 24 years on thanks to TikTok
An undated photo shows Trena (L) and Treni (R), in Indonesia. Photo: TRENI MUSTIKA/COURTESY
