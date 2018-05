Photograph provided May 17, 2018 showing a window painted red in the Tribo community, known to locals as the "shantytown within the shantytown," that reads "Focus, Strength and Faith," Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The gap between Brazil's rich and poor keeps increasing in a country with 14.8 million people living in extreme poverty.

Such is the case of Daiane a mother of three who lives on less than $85 a month in government assistance in north Sao Paulo's Tribo community, known to locals as the "shantytown within the shantytown."