Inmates at the La Joyita prison in Panama City on March 22, 2019, are participating in a project to recycle their garbage that is attracting interest from other prisons throughout the region. EFE-EPA/Carlos Lemos

Four years ago La Joyita seemed to be more of a dump than a prison. The inmates in the Panamanian prison walked over and around mountains of garbage and rotten food and slept among rats and unearthly odors. Tired of such misery, a group of prisoners devised a recycling program that has revolutionized not only the prison but also their own lives.

"Here there are 25 pounds (11.3 kg), although remember to subtract the weight of the box," a convict tells one of his fellow inmates as he removes from a worn scale a box full of crushed aluminum cans.