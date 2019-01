Children pray in a mosque of the Islamic Jummah Masjid foundation, in Panama City, Panama, 15 January 2019 (issued 18 January 2019). The Islamic community decided to collaborate in the World Youth Day, which will be held between January 22 and 27, where pope Francis will participate. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Aided by several students from the Islamic school, the imam of Panama City's Jummah Masjid mosque stacks cases of bottled water that his congregation will distribute among the pilgrims who gather here next week when Pope Francis comes to Panama for World Youth Day (WYD).

"We are going to distribute 15,000 bottles of cold water. As hot as the weather is right now, cold water is going to be a treasure," Ismael Mankda says.