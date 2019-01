An employee of Sarine lab services displays an uncut diamond in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 28. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

An employee of Sarine lab holds an uncut diamond in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 28. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

An employee of Sarine lab services examines a diamond during International Diamond Week in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 28. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The International Diamond Week in Israel kicked off on Monday, bringing together dealers from all over the world who aspire to close multi-million dollar transactions.

The three-day major event was held at the trading floor of the Israel Diamond Exchange, where dozens of experts with magnifying glasses hanging from their necks were stopping at stalls to check out the new trends.