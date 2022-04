Photo provided by the National Art Exhibitions of the Mentally Ill (NAEMI) showig one of the pieces to be exhibited at a show opening on May 7 in Dania Beach, Florida, titled "Wandering in the Wilderness," where more than 100 works by mentally ill artists will be on display.EFE/ National Art Exhibitions Of The Mentally Inc Foundation (NAEMI) /Editorial Use Only/ No Sales/ Available only to illustrate the accompanying article/ Obligatory Credit

A group of "outsider" creators from the United States, Spain, Cuba and Paraguay in May will exhibit about 100 of their "unique" artistic creations in Florida in what is considered to be the largest exposition ever mounted by the National Art Exhibitions of the Mentally Ill (NAEMI).

Juan Martin confirmed the show to EFE on Sunday. He is the executive director of the foundation started in 1988 in Miami with the aim of supporting the artistic development of people recovering from mental illness.