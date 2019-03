(Left to Right) Director NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, Reem BinKaram, Nouf Tahlak, advisor to the secretary general of the UAE Cabinet, Director general and cultural adviser at the UAE's cultural and media office of the supreme council for family affairs, Saleha Ghabish and Rania Rizk, Senior Vice President and General Counsel AMEA at PepsiCo take part in 'Pioneering Thought of Women Advancement,' a session that was held during the eighth edition of the international government communication forum held in Sharjah, UAE on Mar 17. EPA-EFE/Ragia Selim

In a bid to boost the role of women, the eighth edition of the international government communication forum devoted a session on Thursday to discussing women in United Arab Emirates and the Middle East.

The interactive session, titled "Pioneering Thought of Women Advancement," was held in cooperation with the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment organization, and was aimed at finding ways to empower women across all fields in the Persian Gulf nation.