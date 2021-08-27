Young Chinese people use their mobile phones as they sit in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021 (issued 26 August 2021). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The number of internet users in China has crossed 1 billion, the China Internet Network Information Center said in a report on Friday.

The total number internet users in June stood at 1.011 billion, 21 million more than at the end of 2020.