The number of internet users in China has crossed 1 billion, the China Internet Network Information Center said in a report on Friday.
The total number internet users in June stood at 1.011 billion, 21 million more than at the end of 2020.
Young Chinese people use their mobile phones as they sit in the shopping and residential area of Sanlitun, in Beijing, China, 25 August 2021 (issued 26 August 2021). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
