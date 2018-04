(FILE) A close up view shows Inuka the polar bear in its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

(FILE) A woman wearing a hat looks at Inuka the polar bear in its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

(FILE) Cards written by well-wishers are stuck on the viewing glass as Inuka the polar bear lies down in its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

(FILE) A child's hand is silhouetted on the viewing glass as Inuka the polar bear lies down in its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Inuka, the only polar bear born in the tropics, dies in Singapore Zoo

The only polar bear born in the tropics, Inuka, died Wednesday in Singapore at the age of 27 years of age-related problems, Wildlife Reserves Singapore announced in a statement.

"With a heavy heart, we bade farewell to our beloved senior polar bear Inuka this morning. Despite the best efforts of his care team, Inuka's condition worsened and the difficult but necessary decision not to revive him from anesthesia was made on humane grounds," the organization said.