Several migrants arrive at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, July 15m 2018, after a Spanish Sea Rescue Unit's ship rescued some 68 irregular migrants on board two boats off the Spanish coast. EFE-EPA (FILE)/A. CARRASCO RAGEL

Several sub-Saharan men arrive at the port in Motril, southern Spain, early July 16, 2018. A total of 41 irregular immigrants were rescued by Spanish authorities 64 kilometers off Spain's southern coast. EFE-EPA/MIGUELPAQUET

A Spanish Civil Guard officer (R) helps a sub-Saharan pregnant woman on her arrival at the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, July 15, 2018., after a Spanish Sea Rescue Unit's ship rescued some 68 irregular migrants on board two boats off the Spanish coast. EFE-EPA (FILE) /A. CARRASCO RAGEL

The United Nations (UN) International Organization for Migrations (IOM) on Tuesday issued its latest report on the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Its conclusions suggest Spain has overtaken Italy as the main route to enter Europe.

Between Jan.1 and July 15, 2018, a total of 18,016 migrants took the western route (connecting Morocco or Algeria with Spain) to reach the European coastline while 17,827 resorted to the central Mediterranean route (between Libya and Italy.)