A handout photo made available by the Iranian Revolutionary guard official website SepahNews reportedly to show the lunch of the Qased satellite carrier used by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to launch Nour (Light)-1, Iran's first military satellite, into its orbit, from an undisclosed location, Iran, 22 April 2020. EFE/EPA/SEPAHNEWS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in Iran said it had successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit on Wednesday to improve its defensive capacity amid growing tensions with the United States.

The launch took place from the Dasht-e Kavir desert in central Iran and the satellite reached an orbit of 425 km above the Earth’s surface, the Revolutionary Guard said in a statement on its website.