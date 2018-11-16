Iran looks to take charge of saffron production line, from harvest to export

As farmers harvest a blanket of flowers surrounding the country's saffron heartland, Iranians have a new goal to transform their giant saffron industry from being one of bulk harvesting, to being one of export to the world market, EFE reported Friday.

Torbat-e Heydarieh, located in Iran's northeastern Razavi Khorasan province, depends on saffron production, as farms, shops and a bazaar focused on saffron flowers are the thriving businesses in the town with some 9,000 hectares of saffron crops in the surrounding area.